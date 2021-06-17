Residents weigh in on use of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge bike, pedestrian path

Caltrans released a survey this week to gather feedback on use of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge bicycle and pedestrian path and the path’s connection to Sir Francis Drake Boulevard.

The survey was released by Caltrans, in partnership with the Bay Area Toll Authority and University of California at Berkeley’s California Partners for Advanced Transportation Technology program. It will be used in a report on improvements to the bridge that were completed over the last few years.

The package of bridge improvement projects included the bike and pedestrian path, which opened on the bridge’s upper deck in November 2019, and an eastbound peak-period traffic lane on the lower deck that opened in April 2018 that is generally open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Both projects, according to Caltrans, were intended to be four-year pilots.

The survey, which opened Monday and can be found by tapping here, will remain open for at least three weeks and takes about eight minutes to complete.

Survey participants are also encouraged to share the link with family and friends, according to Caltrans.