Residual delays on Bay Bridge following big rig crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Expect residual delays on the Bay Bridge Monday morning as traffic near Treasure Island clears following a crash.
Some lanes on westbound I-80 were closed during the big rig crash cleanup but have since reopened as of 9:40 a.m.
