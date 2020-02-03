Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Residual delays on Bay Bridge following big rig crash

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Expect residual delays on the Bay Bridge Monday morning as traffic near Treasure Island clears following a crash.

Some lanes on westbound I-80 were closed during the big rig crash cleanup but have since reopened as of 9:40 a.m.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News