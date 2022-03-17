OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland Restaurant Week is back!

Starting March 18 through March 27, local restaurants, pop-ups and food trucks will participate in special offers and custom menus for you to enjoy.

For lunch, you can get a meal for $10, $15, or $25. Then for dinner, restaurants are offering meals for $25, $40, or $60.

From American to Asian fusion to Soul Food, take your pick — You can try restaurants from all over the city.

For a full list of restaurants, visit the Oakland Restaurant Week website.