Restaurant Week returns to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Restaurant Week is back in San Francisco!

From Friday, Oct. 15 to Sunday, Oct 24., people can enjoy special menus from restaurants participating.

Two-course lunch meals will be price-pointed at $10, $15, or $25. Three-course dinner meals will be price-pointed at $25, $40, or $65.

This is part of a 10-day celebration of food called Eat Drink SF — It will feature dining experiences across the city.

Mayor London Breed posted to her Twitter account reminding residents to bring proof of vaccination if they choose to dine indoors or visit the Shared Spaces across the city.

Restaurant Week is back! Starting tomorrow, there’s 10 straight days of the best food and drink SF has to offer. Bring proof of vaccination if you’re dining indoors, or visit one of the new Shared Spaces that have opened throughout the City.



Here is a list of some of the restaurants participating:

There are many more restaurants to enjoy, so head over to the SF Restaurant Week website for a full list.