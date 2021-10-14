Restaurant Week returns to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Restaurant Week is back in San Francisco!
From Friday, Oct. 15 to Sunday, Oct 24., people can enjoy special menus from restaurants participating.
Two-course lunch meals will be price-pointed at $10, $15, or $25. Three-course dinner meals will be price-pointed at $25, $40, or $65.
This is part of a 10-day celebration of food called Eat Drink SF — It will feature dining experiences across the city.
Mayor London Breed posted to her Twitter account reminding residents to bring proof of vaccination if they choose to dine indoors or visit the Shared Spaces across the city.
Here is a list of some of the restaurants participating:
- 54Mint San Francisco — SoMa: Offering takeout, delivery, outdoor or indoor dining
- Lunch: $25 / Dinner: $65
- AA Bakery & Cafe — Chinatown
- Lunch: $10 / Dinner: $25
- Acquolina — North Beach: Offering outdoor or indoor dining
- Dinner: $40
- Amelie Wine Bar — Nob Hill: Offering outdoor or indoor dining
- Dinner: $40
- ANZU — Union Square: Offering indoor dining
- Dinner: $40
- Ashley’s Cafe — Richmond: Offering takeout, outdoor or indoor dining
- Lunch: $15
- AsiaSF — SoMa: Offering indoor dining
- Dinner: $40
- Azúcar Lounge — SoMa: Offering outdoor or indoor dining
- Dinner: $25
- B Star — Richmond: Offering takeout, delivery, outdoor or indoor dining
- Lunch: $25 / Dinner: $40
- B44 Catalan Bistro — Financial District: Offering takeout, outdoor or indoor dining
- Lunch: $25 / Dinner: $40
- Barbacco — Financial District: Offering outdoor or indoor dining
- Lunch: $25 / Dinner: $40
- Bartlett Hall — Union Square: Offering indoor dining
- Lunch: $25 / Dinner: $40
There are many more restaurants to enjoy, so head over to the SF Restaurant Week website for a full list.