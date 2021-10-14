Restraining order filed against Richmond police chief

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Richmond Police Chief Bisa French took an “unexpected” personal leave after a restraining order was made against her and her husband, according to a court filing and the Richmond mayor.

The request was made for a domestic violence restraining order against Bisa and Lee French.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal spoke with Richmond Mayor Tom Butt who said French was not placed on administrative leave, rather that she was taking an unexpected personal leave.

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

KRON4 is working to gather more information and will provide an update at a later time.