(KRON) — A retail employee who police say brandished a “ghost” gun in Santa Clara was arrested Thursday night, the Santa Clara Police Department announced in a Twitter thread. Officers initially conducted an investigation into a report of someone brandishing a handgun.

The investigation revealed that the suspect worked at a local retail business. Officers were able to locate him there.

At the business, the victim positively identified the suspect and officers conducted a search of a storage area within the establishment. In the search, police said they discovered an unregistered Glock-style “ghost” gun along with ammunition.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect was on Post Release Community Supervision due to a prior conviction for being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm. The suspect was also under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

KRON On is streaming live news now

A probation hold was issued, and the suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.