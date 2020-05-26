Retail stores allowed to reopen for curbside pickup in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – In San Mateo County, retailers are now being allowed to offer curbside pickup.

At the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo, they are now allowing curbside pickup.

This is part of the Phase 2 reopening of California and San Mateo County.

You can now call ahead to one of your favorite stores here like William Sonoma, Sephora and Macy’s.

Make an order online, show up in your car, pull up to the curb and the staff will bring your item out.

You don’t even have to talk to anybody.

The stores at the shopping center have been hit hard by this pandemic.

The owner of a flower shop called Blossoms says that they’ve actually been doing okay, but she’s worried about her neighbors.

She’s also very eager to reopen her store and let people back in for that shopping experience that they’re used to.

“People like to see the plants and flowers that they don’t get to have they don’t get to have that experience. I can see some people are frustrated. I see them standing outside the door pulling on the door trying to come in and it’s creating a little bit of anxiety with the customer wanting something right away,”

For the time being, they’re only allowing curbside pickup here at the shopping center, but they are very eager to get people back inside.

They are working on their cleaning procedures and also enhancing their social distancing policies so that at some point when the state the county allow people to go back inside, they are ready.

