(KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department has arrested six people on multiple charges stemming from a retail theft.

Santa Rosa officers responded to a retail theft at a clothing store located in the 2400 block of Magowan Drive at 11:50 a.m. on Dec. 11.

According to police, witnesses reported two men entered the business and stole dozens of designer jackets. The estimated value of the stolen jackets was around $10,000.

Police were advised that the suspects fled into a car driven by a woman.

A witness to the theft provided the license plate of the getaway vehicle.

Property Crimes Investigations Team detectives and SRPD officers patrol searched for the involved vehicle throughout that afternoon. At approximately 5:39 p.m., an officer located the vehicle and made a traffic stop near Cleveland Avenue and College Avenue.

The female suspect in the theft was driving the car. However, the other two passengers in the vehicle were not associated with the theft. Despite the pair not being affiliated with the retail theft, police arrested all passengers.

According to police, the vehicle search revealed one of the outstanding jackets, methamphetamine, and evidence of identity theft and check fraud.

The occupants in the vehicle were Stephanie De Soto, 38, Angela Crawford, 47, and Leo Schild, 42.

Officers were able to identify the two male suspects from the evidence from the vehicle search and vehicle occupant interviews. Detectives were able to locate where the two men were staying and received a search warrant for both suspect’s rooms. The two suspects were staying in the same motel in the 3100 block of Santa Rosa Avenue.

Detectives arrested 47-year-old Santa Rosa resident Kenneth Torres and 40-year-old Santa Rosa transient Randall Hendry. A woman identified as 36-year-old Monte Rio resident Jolene Gooler was at the motel at the time of the arrest. According to the police investigation, it was determined that Gooler was involved in the retail theft.

According to detectives, they recovered approximately one-fourth of the stolen jackets and believe most of the merchandise was sold for profit.

Torres was charged with organized retail theft with intent to sell, burglary, grand theft conspiracy. Hendry was charged with organized retail theft with intent to sell, burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance. De Soto was charged with organized retail theft with intent to sell, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance. Jolene Gooler was charged with organized retail theft merchandise possession, committing felony while out on bail, identity theft, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Crawford was charged with identity theft and forgery. Schild was charged with identity theft, forgery, possession of a controlled substance.