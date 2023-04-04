AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday morning after they were caught stealing from Walmart, the American Canyon Police Department announced. Police also found substances including fentanyl on the suspects.

Police responded to the Walmart, located at 7011 Main Street, at approximately 8:37 a.m. after a call from a loss prevention officer. The officer told police that a “suspicious” man had stolen an employee’s handheld electronic scanning device and was concealing items inside a shopping cart.

After arriving at the store, officers made contact with two men in a vehicle believed to be associated with the suspect. Justin McEwen, 31, of Roseville and Trevor Martin, 31, of Sacramento, were found with fentanyl, methamphetamine, Xanax, heroin, and items commonly used to sell drugs, ACPD said.

Inside the store, police found the man accused of stealing the scanning device. David Tiejten, 39, of Cool, CA, was in possession of the device as well as fentanyl, meth and Xanax.

All three men were arrested for felonies including organized retail theft, possession of controlled substances for sale and conspiracy.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

In total, police recovered 68 grams of rainbow fentanyl, three grams of meth and four Xanax. An image of the haul is included above.