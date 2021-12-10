Retailers ask Congress for help after smash-and-grab robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — 20 major retailers said enough is enough calling on congressional leaders to do something about people stealing items from their stores and then selling them online.

Some of the top executives in the coalition are from CVS, Best Buy and Nordstrom – which you’re looking at video from when 90 people stormed and ransacked the Walnut Creek location.

In the letter written by them, it says as millions of Americans have seen on the news in recent weeks and months retailers of all kinds have seen an uptick in organized crime.

The letter continued to say this trend has hurt businesses and increased consumer exposure to unsafe and dangerous counterfeit products.

In recent months, House and Senate members introduced versions of legislation – which seek to fight the sale of stolen and counterfeit products sold online by increasing transparency.

This legislation, backed by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, is advocating for online retail marketplaces to confirm the identities of high volume third-party sellers.

Some say this will help prevent people from selling stolen goods online. The various retail executives endorsed the bill saying it should make it harder for criminals to hide behind fake screennames while evading law enforcement.

In the letter to congress, the major retailers wrote it is time to pass legislation like this saying it has unified support from retailers and law enforcement with a goal to stop stolen goods from being sold online.