Retired Oakland police captain Ersie Joyner recovering after deadly gas station shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Today reactions are coming in regarding the gas station shooting that killed an alleged robber and critically wounded a retired Oakland police captain.

Thoughts and prayers from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and the president of the Oakland Police Officers’ Association Officer Barry Donelan for retired Oakland Police Captain Ersie Joyner.

Thursday, Joyner suffered multiple gunshot wounds in what police describe as a robbery, involving three men who approached the retired police captain while he was at the gas pump in West Oakland.

A shootout followed, killing one of the alleged robbers.

Joyner suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Officer Donelan describes how two OPD officers rushed Joyner to the hospital.

“These officers came on scene, saw it was one of our own, and had the presence of mind and forethought to load him in the car and get him to the hospital. The tragedy of that is this is something you train for, probably do never in your career, and these same two officers did this a few weeks ago when an officer was shot downtown. Ambushed during the course of his duties,” said Officer Donelan.

Mayor Schaaf says she has known Captain Ersie Joyner for many years.

“He’s family in Oakland. I think many of us are particularly said because we’ve seen for many years the passion and effectiveness with which Captain Joyner worked to prevent gun violence from happening.”

Officer Donelan said Joyner “is still up there in Highland. He is still fighting.”