Retired police officer among injured in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (KRON) – A former police officer is in critical condition after a shooting in Oakland.

Sources tell KRON4 that retired Oakland Police Captain Ersie Joyner was putting gas into his car when he was approached by multiple suspects. It is unclear who shot first, but Joyner is in critical condition at a hospital. The other person, who was shot by Joyner, died at the scene.

The shooting occurred at around 1:00 p.m. at the 1700 block of Castro Street, according to police.

When arriving on scene, police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police are looking for other suspects and the getaway car.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.