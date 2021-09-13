Return of Cable Cars cut short by electrical issue

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 21: A Cable Car sits idle during a citywide power outage on April 21, 2017 in San Francisco, California. Nearly 100,000 Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) customers in San Francisco are without power due to a fire at a PG&E substation. Street lights and public transportation that is powered by electricity are also out of service. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Cable Cars were only back for about a month before San Francisco transit officials were forced to halt the service until further notice.

It’s caused by an electrical issue at the Cable Car Barn that started on Friday.

SFMTA says the Cable Cars were replaced with limited bus service on all three lines. They also suggest alternatives like F Market, 8 Bayshore and 30 Stockton.

While cable cars are unavailable, try a lovely ride between the Castro & Fisherman’s Wharf on our other historic fleet: the #FMarket historic streetcars. https://t.co/yPGVyyVPdz pic.twitter.com/HMnbC5deVj — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) September 12, 2021

San Francisco travelers can also use the SFMTA’s trip planner to find alternative rides on public transportation.