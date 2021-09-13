Return of Cable Cars cut short by electrical issue

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Cable Cars were only back for about a month before San Francisco transit officials were forced to halt the service until further notice.

It’s caused by an electrical issue at the Cable Car Barn that started on Friday.

SFMTA says the Cable Cars were replaced with limited bus service on all three lines. They also suggest alternatives like F Market, 8 Bayshore and 30 Stockton.

San Francisco travelers can also use the SFMTA’s trip planner to find alternative rides on public transportation.

