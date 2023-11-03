SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Electric moped company Revel is ending its shared service in San Francisco, the company confirmed to KRON4 on Friday. Shared ride operations — similar to shared electric scooter operations from Lime — will be put to a halt after Nov. 18.

Revel said the company’s plan is to install public fast-charging networks for electric vehicles in New York and San Francisco. The New York-based startup founded in 2018 will “fully focus on its all-EV, all-employee rideshare and public fast charging businesses.”

In San Francisco, Revel currently offers shared moped services, which are set to end later this month. The rideshare service is only available in New York City and parts of New Jersey. There are currently three Revel EV charging stations — all in New York City.

Revel did not provide a reason as to why it is ending shared moped operations in the city. It also did not say when Revel EV chargers will be available in San Francisco.