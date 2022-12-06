NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) – A father will be arraigned tomorrow in Alameda County, accused of killing a man as revenge for the death of his 16-year-old daughter, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.

Louie Sixto Lopez was charged with the Friday murder of Reynaldo Cantu. Lopez blamed Cantu’s son for the death of his own daughter in October, the press release stated.

Lopez went to Cantu’s Newark home, the press release continued, around 2:20 p.m. Friday. At that point he asked Cantu where his son was, saying Cantu’s son had killed his daughter.

Then Lopez shot Cantu twice, the DA’s office alleges, leaving him dead inside a parked car in the driveway of his house.

A gun use enhancement was also charged. The arraignment is at the East County Hall of Justice tomorrow at 9 a.m.