Revised stay-at-home orders for six Bay Area counties in effect

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Construction is back underway, as six Bay Area counties — San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo and Santa Clara — ease stay at home restrictions, to allow some to get back to work.

“I think this is really exciting that even though we have challenges that exist, the ability to allow people to get back to work is so important,” Mayor London Breed said.

Other businesses allowed to resume include food trucks, and florists, like San Francisco’s Flowers of the Valley.

“We are really happy to be open and our neighborhood is really excited to see us open,” Yuliya said.

Online and phone orders are the order of the day, but you can also stop by, you can’t come in, but you can put in an order.

All work without some play wouldn’t be right, so the shelter order also allows skate parks to reopen and there’s also something for the big kids.

Golf courses can also resume, with some key changes, but those returning to the links don’t seem to mind.

“Just something normal a little bit normal feels really good and i do think if people can find that little bit of normalcy they can ride it out a little longer,” Yuliya said.

The mayor says the only way this will work, the opening of skate parks and golf courses and the resumption of construction is if people do what they are supposed to do, wear their masks and stay 6 feet apart.

She says if that happens here, they will look at opening other businesses in the next round.

