OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is requesting the community’s help with finding a man who is connected to a homicide. Oakland resident Juan Lopez, 26, has been linked to the Oct. 28 killing of Pablo Garcia Junior.

Image of Juan Lopez from the Oakland Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. in the area of International Boulevard and 102nd Avenue. Two people were shot — a male victim who died and a female victim who was hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

OPD is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest. Anyone who knows Lopez or has information is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-7950.