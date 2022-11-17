OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is requesting the community’s help with finding a man who is connected to a homicide. Oakland resident Juan Lopez, 26, has been linked to the Oct. 28 killing of Pablo Garcia Junior.
The shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. in the area of International Boulevard and 102nd Avenue. Two people were shot — a male victim who died and a female victim who was hospitalized and listed in stable condition.
OPD is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest. Anyone who knows Lopez or has information is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-7950.