Reward offered for missing Hayward child abducted in 1988

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The FBI needs assistance to solve the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl in Northern California 32 years ago.

Michaela Joy Garecht was abducted in the parking lot of a Rainbow Market in Hayward on Nov. 19, 1988.

According to the FBI, Michaela and her friends were at the market when an unknown man moved their scooter closer to his car. When Michaela tried to get the scooter, he grabbed her and drove away with her in his car.

That was the last time anyone saw or heard from Michaela.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that can help them arrest and convict Michaela’s abductor.

Witnesses described the suspect as a young man, between 18-24 years old at the time. He had a slender build, was about six feet tall and 180 lbs with dirty blond, shoulder-length hair and acne on his face.

According to the FBI, his getaway car was an older model, full-sized four-door sedan, possibly gold or tan in color, with damage to the front bumper.

Michaela was seen wearing a white t-shirt with “Metro” across the front and pictures of people. Her denim pants were rolled above her knees, and she wore black shoes dangly white earrings that looked like feathers.

If you have any information, contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.