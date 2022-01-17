Reward offered for safe return of French Bulldog stolen in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of Tito, the French Bulldog that was stolen at gunpoint in Castro Valley over the weekend.

On Monday night, Tito’s owner took to Instagram posting that a $5,000 reward would be offered.

The post read, ” If anyone has any information please contact (650) 921-6803.”

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said you can also contact the dispatch center at (510) 667-7721. You may remain anonymous.

KRON4 learned that Tito had been robbed by about five suspects around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday while a mother and her adult daughter were on a walk.

In the robbery, a purse with a wallet and keys inside was also stolen.

The suspects were last seen driving a 2019 black KIA Niro toward Norbridge Road.