Reward offered in deadly Fairfield hit-and-run

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Police have not yet arrested a suspect who fatally hit an elderly woman and fled the scene in Fairfield last week.

The Fairfield Police Department said the victim, 81-year-old Namie Stewart, was found lying in the roadway on Cement Hill Road near Laurel Creek Park around 11 p.m. on October 22. She had been struck by a driver.

Police said Stewart died from her injuries at the hospital. Now, the department is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver.

Tipsters can contact Sgt. Matt Thomas at 707-428-7524.

Latest Stories: