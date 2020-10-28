Reward offered in deadly Fairfield hit-and-run

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Police have not yet arrested a suspect who fatally hit an elderly woman and fled the scene in Fairfield last week.
The Fairfield Police Department said the victim, 81-year-old Namie Stewart, was found lying in the roadway on Cement Hill Road near Laurel Creek Park around 11 p.m. on October 22. She had been struck by a driver.
Police said Stewart died from her injuries at the hospital. Now, the department is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver.
Tipsters can contact Sgt. Matt Thomas at 707-428-7524.
Latest Stories:
- Woman in Borat movie thought it was legit documentary
- Video: Small owl saved from Silverado Fire
- Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Online holiday shopping surge
- US to buy initial antibody doses from Eli Lilly
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Dodgers championship soured by COVID-19