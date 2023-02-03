SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed The Exchange Bank Friday afternoon around 12:34 p.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced in a social media post. Police said the suspect demanded money and threatened the bank teller with violence.

It is unknown if he was armed with a gun. The suspect ran away with an unknown amount of cash and was last seen running southbound on Calistoga Road.

He is described as a White or Hispanic man, approximately 5’4″ to 5’6″ tall, medium build and about 30 years old, SRPD said. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray button-up long-sleeved shirt, black gloves, blue pants, black shoes, a Yankees baseball hat and a gray face mask.

Santa Rosa police searched the area of the bank located at 136 Calistoga Road and did not find the suspect. In the vicinity of the robbery, officers did find articles of clothing he was last seen wearing.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in this incident.

Police said anyone with information is encouraged to contact SRPD Violent Crime Investigators at 707-543-3590 and refer to case number 23-1344.