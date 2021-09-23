$20,000 reward offered to stop serial highway slingshot shooter in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has put out a reward for the arrest and conviction of a serial highway slingshot shooter.

The DA’s office, joined with other victims, is offering a $20,000 reward for a suspect who has been firing ball bearings into windows along the Guadalupe Freeway.

No one has been reported hurt, but over $500,000 worth of damage has been sustained due to window damage at various residences, companies and agencies, including the District Attorney’s Crime Lab, which has been struck right times. The SAP Center and the San Jose Museum of Art have also been struck.

In another instance, a woman was inside her car when her window was blown out.

“We are asking for the public’s help to stop this destructive and dangerous spree,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “This is not just property damage. People live and work behind those windows.”

Throughout 2021, residential and commercial windows have been targeted at least 20 times along the State Route 87 corridor, which passes by the San Jose International Airport and runs through the heart of downtown San Jose.

If you have information about this crime you can submit anonymous crime tip information using Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers P3TIPS mobile app, by calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or online at www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest you are eligible for the reward.