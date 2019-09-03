Live Now
Ribbon cutting ceremony at Chase Center days before 1st concert

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Tuesday at the new Chase Center in San Francisco.

The first concert at the Chase Center will be this Friday, featuring the San Francisco Symphony and Metallica.

The Golden State Warriors will play their first regular-season game at the Chase Center on Oct. 24.

