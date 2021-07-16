Richard Sherman releases statement following arrest

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Richard Sherman is speaking out publicly for the first time since his arrest earlier this week.

The former 49ers cornerback posted a statement to Twitter on Friday.

“I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night. I behaved in a manner I am not proud of,” he wrote, in part. “The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need.”

Sherman was arrested in Seattle for burglary domestic violence Wednesday morning, according to police.

Around 1:49 a.m. Wednesday, Redmond police responded to a call to a house for a reported in-progress burglary. Police say Sherman was attempting to force entry into his in-law’s home.

They said he did not get inside and did not physically hurt anyone, but a “verbal altercation” took place between Sherman and the people inside.

Audio from TMZ apparently reveals the 911 call made by Sherman’s wife, Ashley.

Video courtesy of TMZ Sports

She said her husband was drunk and said he was going to kill himself. She also said Sherman had two bottles of hard liquor that night.

When officers arrived, they say Sherman fought with officers while being taken into custody, which led to a Redmond K9 team being deployed to help gain control.

The NFL free agent was booked in King County, Seattle for the charge and was being held without bail. A judge ordered Sherman released from jail without bail Thursday.

King County District Court Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai found probable cause that Sherman committed criminal trespassing, malicious mischief, driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Prosecutors did not ask the judge for a finding on a felony residential burglary allegation for which he was initially booked. They have not yet filed charges.

Masaniai declined to set $10,000 bail as prosecutors requested. The judge called Sherman, who did not attend the hearing, a “pillar of the community” and noted that it was presumed he would be released because this was his first arrest. He ordered that Sherman not have contact with his father-in-law and that he not use alcohol or nonprescription drugs.

“I love and support my husband,” Sherman’s wife, Ashley Sherman, said in a statement after the hearing. “I am committed to helping Richard get the support and care that he needs. Richard has always been a loving father and husband. And we are looking forward to seeing him at home with his family.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 (800) 273-8255.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.