Richard Sherman silences contract critics on Twitter after All-Pro selection

(KRON) — San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman had time today.

His words. After an eventful day for the CB, he pulled out the receipts and responded to critics on Twitter.

Sherm was named to the Associated Press 2019 NFL All-Pro second team on Friday. He now owns four All-Pro accolades — three first team — throughout his nine-year NFL career.

All-Pro wasn’t the only honor Sherman received Friday. He also won the Garry Niver Award, given out each year by local reporters to the player who is most cooperative and professional with the media.

The AP honor earned him a $2 million incentive.

After the AP list was released, Sherman immediately turned to Twitter to respond to contract critics.

He began the Twitter rant asking fans to send him the receipts of people shading him in 2018 following his transition from Seattle to the Bay.

Many felt he was negotiating a bad deal because he didn’t have an agent.

One critic tweeted on March 12, 2018, “Richard Sherman’s contract with the 49ers is basically a case study on how not to negotiate a contract”.

Another responded saying, “You really feel bad for Richard Sherman, but this is clearly a case of ego getting in the way of his pocket book. He got absolutely crushed on this contract while working as his own agent…”

Fast-forward to present day, almost two years later, let’s just say those tweets didn’t age well.

Sherman responded to the tweets Friday morning, saying, “Remember this? Pockets looking right.” His response has nearly 40,000 likes and 6,000 retweets.

Remember this? Pockets looking right. https://t.co/B7nwsQjGwq — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

The 31-year-old ruptured his Achilles tendon in November of 2017, forcing him to have surgery.

He was cut by the Seahawks in March of 2018. The next day, he negotiated his own incentive-based contract and agreed to a 3-year deal with the Niners.

The contract he got coming off major surgery was worth a maximum $39.15 million, but only included $3 million that was fully guaranteed at signing.

And well, the rest is history.

“I felt like I made the right decision and I knew what I was doing when I did it,” Sherman said Friday. “That’s why it was frustrating to hear all the nonsense but when you have people saying stuff like that, you’ve got to wait for the long play. You’ve got to wait for the long play, and I keep all the receipts. I keep it in my back pocket because I know I’m going to be right at the end. I’m a very hard one to defeat in that regard.”

The 49er spent the morning and afternoon responding to several other old tweets that also discredited his decision.

ESPN Radio host Emmett Golden challenged not only the decision, but Sherm’s response to critics.

“Just because it worked out doesn’t mean it was done properly,” Golden said, in part.

Also doesn’t mean it was done wrong. And that’s the point. But you are making no point so I don’t even know why I’m responding — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Pepperdine sports law professor and sports writer Alicia Jessop also got a response from Sherman for her previous input on him.

On March 21, 2018, she tweeted, in part, “It’s not wise for a veteran NFL player to negotiate his own contract, because of guarantee issues.”

Sherman responded with a splash of sarcasm.

Yea appreciate this brilliant take. https://t.co/LU3sP0jT38 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Sherman said he estimates he saved about $400,000 in agent fees this year.

The All-Pro bonuses go on top of his $7 million base salary and the $1,925,000 he earned in 46-man roster and workout bonuses, raising his total take for 2019 to $12,925,000, according to the website spotrac.com.

That ranks Sherman sixth among all cornerbacks in cash earned in 2019.

No agent fees for me. Get to keep the money that I earned. Fellas these agents negotiate incentives into deals all the time. You do all the work achieving them and they see the benefit. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Saved the Law school money and the agent fees. Guess those nuances can be figured without it 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/LvCtUfzvIg — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

The back-and-forth continued into Friday evening, even reaching NBC Sports’ “ProFootballTalk”, a news and rumor website that focuses on the NFL.

Tweets between Sherman and PFT got heated.

So heated, that “keep telling that lie” and “hash it all out in court” were just a small part of the argument.

It all started when Sherman tweeted that he had something special for PFT, tagging them in the tweet.

They responded, congratulating him initially, followed with, “That doesn’t make a bad deal into a good one. Sorry.”

Read the rest of the intense tweets here:

So the Agent funded network doesn’t think that agents negotiated incentives in deals? It’s funny how awful the incentives in some of these recent deals you never highlight. But hey I guess when Peter Schaffer is the one of your biggest investors and Drew Rosenhaus is one … https://t.co/YiJrqyfoNC — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Just seeing this. It’s a flat-out lie. As big of a lie as claiming you were snubbed by Baker Mayfield. https://t.co/zrHM94Ch2y — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 4, 2020

So your saying Peter Schaffer isn’t an investor in PFT? Is that a lie your going to tell? https://t.co/OSZ0yKMToa — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 4, 2020

Don’t worry we can handle it how you want. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 4, 2020

At the end of the day, Richard Sherman encourages others to believe in themselves and take a chance, as he did.

An injury like a ruptured Achilles’ tendon can end careers for some players, or limit them to never play ball like they previously had.

But Sherm keeps proving everyone wrong, and is enjoying it. At the same time, he is grateful for the opportunity and the All-Pro honor.

“It means a lot. I worked really hard to get back here. It’s a tremendous honor to get, but it’s even more special coming off the Achilles, and knowing what I’ve been through,” he said. “Knowing the ups and downs off that injury and how it derails a lot of careers. I really wanted it. But you never know if it’s possible until it happens so I’m thankful. Hopefully I can continue to grow, I’m just getting into my prime.”

Believe in yourself! Never listen to critics who have never accomplished anything outside of criticizing those who have the courage to chase greatness! To risk failure! They are cowards and cowards should never deter you from your goals! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

The Twitter responses go on and on, feel free to grab some popcorn and read more below. Enjoy!

Maybe it’s a tale of players knowing their abilities and believing in themselves. More players have incentives that can’t be achieved and are negotiated by agents but hey let’s not talk about that https://t.co/Jet2cJoQyC — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Hahahahaha made a few more https://t.co/m4o9HuHPZj — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Hahahaha that’s almost exactly what happened https://t.co/4BRKhzZ8et — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

That’s what haters look like https://t.co/RF3aw35ESn — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Agent negotiated deals had incentives that needed the team to make the playoffs and player to achieve another aspect but hey. I guess having things that are in your control and things you have accomplished previously and the number is more than I was scheduled to make. https://t.co/NUXsLnxsb9 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020