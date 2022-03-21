RICHMOND (KRON) – The battle between the Chevron refinery and hundreds of its workers has all of us caught in the middle.

The workers are looking for more money and started their strike at 12:01 a.m. today.

The refinery isn’t shut down because of it, but any disruption in production could make its way to the gas prices, which are of course at record-highs.

The refinery supplies about 13 percent of the state’s jet fuel, gas and other oil products,

In San Francisco, the average gas price is $5.92. It’s $5.84 in Oakland, $5.91 in Napa and $5.82 in San Jose.

If the strike lasts for some time, experts believe drivers more than likely we’ll see prices going up because it will impact supply.

Motorist Enriquo Forbes said “Once gas prices started going up, I was in a quarter tank and filled it up and it cost me 70 bucks. So I was like no, I can’t pay another car note to go back and forth from work so I had to figure out something.”