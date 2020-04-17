Richmond church cited for violating health orders on Easter Sunday

Congregants arrive at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La., Sunday, March 29, 2020. Pastor Tony Spell has defied a shelter-in-place order by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, and continues to hold church services with hundreds of congregants. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office cited a Richmond church for violating a health officer order on Easter Sunday.

On April 12, the sheriff’s office received an anonymous complaint of a large gathering at the All Nations Church of God in Christ at 1225 York Street in North Richmond.

A deputy responded and saw about 40 people inside the church, of which none were wearing face masks nor practicing social distancing.

The deputy first spoke to the deacon then asked to speak to the pastor who was at the front of the church. Officials say the pastor was uncooperative and refused to talk to the deputy.

The deputy left the church and wrote a report.

The following day, a misdemeanor citation for violation of the Health Officer order was issued. The sheriff’s office later filed a case with the Contra Costa DA’s Office for prosecution.

