Richmond couple arrested in murder, abuse of newborn baby

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A man and a woman were arrested in Richmond on Thursday for the murder of their newborn baby.

The couple, who was staying at the Marriott Courtyard Hotel, had rushed to the Kaiser hospital because their baby was not breathing, the Richmond Police Department said.

The baby died soon after getting to the hospital. At that point, both hospital staff and hotel staff had called 9-1-1, and police arrived shortly after 7 p.m. for the investigation.

According to police, suspects Ray Ray Darn, 35, and Marilyn Northington, 28, are believed to have been abusing the baby, which caused its death. Investigators said “the child had obvious signs of abuse.”

The suspects are also parents to two other small children that police said were taken by Child Family Services after the arrest.

According to police, the Marriott is being used as shelter for homeless in Contra Costa County during the pandemic.

