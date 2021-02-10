Richmond couple charged in murder of newborn son

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – The Richmond couple accused of murdering their five-week-old son has been charged, according to the Contra Costa District Attorney.

Ray Ray Darn, 35, and Marilyn Northington, 28, were also charged with felony child abuse and felony assault on a child causing death.

The charging documents allege that the couple had “willful harm causing injury or death” to the infant.

Both Darn and Northington will appear in Department 1 today at 1:30 p.m. for their arraignment. They are each being held on $2,200,000 bail.

On February 4th, the defendants staying at the Marriott Courtyard Hotel had rushed to the Kaiser hospital because their baby was not breathing, the Richmond Police Department said.

The baby died soon after getting to the hospital. At that point, both hospital staff and hotel staff had called 9-1-1, and police arrived shortly after 7 p.m. for the investigation.