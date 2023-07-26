(KRON) — The union representing Richmond firefighters has agreed to a “no confidence” vote in Richmond Fire Chief Angel Montoya. In a letter published Tuesday, Richmond Firefighters Local 188 announced a unanimous agreement in a vote questioning Montoya’s ability to lead the Richmond Fire Department.

The union, among other things, cited Montoya’s refusal to address safety issues, unwillingness to meet and confer with members, and his “excessive absence from the City of Richmond,” which makes him “incapable of running a safe, functional, and cost-effective fire department.”

“It’s unfortunate that it’s come to this,” said Local 188 Union President Mike Velazquez. “Union leadership made every effort to meet with Chief Montoya to voice our concerns. His refusal to meet with us while we have so many safety issues has left us no choice.”

According to the letter, union members met formally with City Manager Shasa Curl to try and enlist her support, but were unsuccessful. The union did acknowledge the support of Richmond Mayor Eduardo Martinez and the Richmond City Council.

The union accuses Montoya of allowing staffing levels to get so low that firefighters are frequently working up to 480 continuous hours with no time off to rest.

KRON4 reached out to Chief Montoya for a comment, but we have not heard back at this time.