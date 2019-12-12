Richmond Fire Department looking for donations in annual holiday toy drive

RICHMOND (KRON) — Christmas is only two weeks away and in the East Bay, the Richmond Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in making their annual toy drive a success.

The fire department usually keeps toys in their “toy workshop” — but this year, the shelves are empty.

Typically by this time of year they are overflowing with toys that they ultimately distribute to folks during the holidays.

They are now asking that if people want to help out, they can donate toys.

They can also go to the website and make a donation.

Now, even though the number of donations has dropped off this year, the fire department says the need is greater than ever.

If people want to donate they can go to richmondfireandpolicetoyprogram.com and click the donate button and it will guide you through that process.

Any new unwrapped toys can be donated at any Richmond fire station.

