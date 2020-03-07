Richmond HS teacher gets 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex with minor

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond High School physical education teacher has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor, according to authorities.

Israel Ayala-Lopez, 27, of Richmond will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Ayala Lopez was arrested in the summer of 2019. At that time, he was a P.E. teacher and soccer coach at Richmond High School.

Police say he had sexual relations with the victim multiple times from at least April 2019 until August 2019.

He was arrested by the Richmond Police Department and has been in custody since criminal charges were filed against him.

Ayala-Lopez was also played collegiate soccer at both San Jose State University and CSU Monterey Bay.

Police will not release the name or age of the victim in order to protect her confidentiality. A criminal protective order was ordered by the judge to prevent Ayala-Lopez from communicating with the victim.

