RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since Monday. Herbert Josue Fabian-Galdamez, 31, was last seen in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Fabian-Galdamez’s family told police that he has not been diagnosed with a mental illness, but is going through a “psychotic break” and has been acting paranoid recently. Richmond police said he recently sent a “cryptic text message” to his family, stating they would not hear from him again.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact RPD Detective Katz at (510) 620-6669 or email EKatz@RichmondPD.net.