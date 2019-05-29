Richmond man allegedly tampered with toilets at BottleRock, peeped at woman

A man has been arrested in connection with a woman’s assault and for tampering with the portable toilets at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival last weekend.

According to Napa authorities, 42-year-old Peterson William Fontes of Richmond allegedly tampered with several portable toilets at the music festival.

This was discovered after a woman reported she was touched inappropriately by an unknown man as she used the restroom.

An investigation revealed the wall of that restroom had been compromised, allowing the suspect to reach inside and touch the victim.

Several other portable toilets were also compromised, according to authorities.

Fontes was arrested after a staff member reported seeing him behind of the portable restroom “acting suspicious.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brandt Keown at 707-257-9592.

