Richmond man accused of killing grandmother, trying to eat her body

RICHMOND (BCN) — A Richmond man was arrested this week on suspicion of murder and was reportedly found attempting to eat the victim’s body when law enforcement officers arrived, a police spokesman said Tuesday.
Police received a report around 2:10 p.m. Monday of a woman on the ground bleeding and a man standing near her at a residence on the 1200 block of Club Court, according to Richmond police spokesman Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy.
Officers arrived at the residence to find 37-year-old Dwayne Wallick standing over 90-year-old Ruby Wallick, his grandmother, and digging in her flesh.
Officers used a Taser stun gun to partially subdue Dwayne Wallick before a physical altercation was required to handcuff him. Paramedics declared Ruby Wallick dead at the scene.
Dwayne Wallick was taken to a hospital for a physical health evaluation, according to Pomeroy. He will be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility once he is released from the hospital.
Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.
