Richmond man charged with murder after officers find him eating his grandmother

RICHMOND (BCN) – A 37-year-old man arrested Monday in a bizarre case where police said they found him trying to eat his grandmother’s body was charged Wednesday with murder and special allegations including mutilation, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Dwayne Wallick is accused of killing his 90-year-old grandmother Ruby Wallick, who officers found after responding around 2:10 p.m. Monday to a report of a woman on the ground bleeding and a man standing near her at a residence in the 1200 block of Club Court, police said.

According to Richmond police, officers found Dwayne Wallick digging into his groundmother’s flesh and had to use a Taser stun gun to subdue him, then handcuffed him after a physical altercation.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged him with murder with special allegations that he used an ice pick and knife in the killing and then mutilated the body afterward.

No other information about what led to the killing was immediately released by police or prosecutors.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories: