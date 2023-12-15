SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Richmond man will make his first court appearance Friday afternoon after prosecutors charged him in connection to a mass shooting in San Francisco.

Investigators said Javier Campos, 23, shot nine people in the Mission District on June 9.

Prosecutors said Campos is a gang member who was out of jail on bail when the shooting unfolded. He is charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle and causing great bodily injury, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and unlawful firearm possession.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, on June 9 at 9:07 p.m., officers found multiple gunshot victims in the area of 24th and Treat streets. The victims were targeted at an outdoor party celebrating a local clothing store, according to Mission Local.

“The Mission District shooting was horrifying and once again demonstrates the horrors of gun

violence,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Brazen shootings like this one exact a heavy toll on our neighborhoods and communities.”

Prosecutors said they will file a motion to keep Campos in jail pending trial because he is a public safety risk. If convicted of all charges, Campos could face a life prison sentence.