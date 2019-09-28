Richmond man convicted in rape, killing of 81-year-old woman

MARTINEZ (KRON) — It was Jan. 28, 2012 when 81-year-old Sun Yi Kwon went on her morning walk in the city of El Cerrito.

It was a routine she took every day until she was attacked, dragged, raped and beaten.

Kwon died from her injuries.

Seven years later, on Thursday a jury found Richmond resident Jonathan Jackson guilty on murder, rape and kidnap charges.

Prosecutors said he testified he was drunk and high on LSD.

The 37-year-old plead not guilty in the trial prosecutors called “sad and unusual”.

“Ms. Kwon was truly vulnerable and truly innocent,” Aron Deferrari said. “She was on her morning walk as an 81-year-old grandmother when defendant Jackson kidnapped her off the street and dragged her in an alley and brutalized her. That isn’t something we see every day and it’s truly horrific.”

Jackson was arrested in 2016.

Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney Aron Deferrari said advanced DNA technology connected Jackson to Kwon.

“In 2012 it was fully developed, and in 2016 Mr. Jackson was arrested for car theft in September of 2016,” Deferrari said. “And by October, his DNA had been uploaded and a code of his has been made.”

A long jury trial followed.

A case Richmond police followed up on and the family of the victim never lost hope.

“They’ve been patient with law enforcement, patient with the DA’s office,” Deferrari said. “They were incredibly supportive in court. They came to every court date and trial they were there from start to finish.”