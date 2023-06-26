SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The CEO of a residential reentry home for parolees and mentally ill people was convicted by a jury on 44 counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Attila Colar was convicted of crimes including bank fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, false statements to a bank, making a false tax return, obstruction, and witness tampering.

The 51-yera-old Richmond man went by many alternative names, including Dahood Sariff Bey, Sharieff Dahood Bey, Saharieff Pasha, and Georgi Petrakov.

The guilty verdicts followed a three-week federal jury trial that showed evidence of a $34 million fraud.

Colar is the former Chief Executive Officer of All Hands on Deck in Richmond, a residential reentry home for probationers, parolees, homeless persons, and persons with mild mental illness. In finding him guilty of the sundry crimes, the jury concluded Colar carried out multiple schemes to defraud, including defrauding organizations that placed residents at his company’s transitional housing facilities and defrauding several lenders that were participating in the Paycheck Protection Program.

The jury also found that Colar attempted to destroy evidence, obstructed the FBI’s and grand jury’s investigations into his crimes, and tampered with a witness.

“The evidence in this case demonstrates that during his various fraud schemes, Colar trafficked in multiple people’s identities,” U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey said. “He targeted some of the most marginalized and dispossessed persons in our community. Their badly needed cash went into the defendant’s pocket. In the end, the defendant manipulated the very people who came to him for help.”

“Colar attempted to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program of $34 million intended to help honest businesses in need during the pandemic,” said FBI Agent Robert Tripp. “The FBI and our government partners will continue to pursue those who have exploited government programs for personal gain and stolen from American taxpayers.”

Starting in late 2018, Colar engaged in a scheme to defraud, among others, GEO Reentry, prosecutors said. GEO Reentry provided treatment and supervision programs for adult probationers, parolees, and pretrial defendants in residential, in-custody, and non-residential reentry centers for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

In 2019, Colar fraudulently induced GEO Reentry to refer parolees to All Hands on Deck using a false letter of recommendation, false security clearance documents, and false and misleading information about its staff.

Additional evidence demonstrated that in 2020, Colar engaged in a second scheme to defraud lenders participating in the PPP lending plan authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The CARES Act was designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who were suffering from the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Colar submitted multiple loan applications on behalf of All Hands on Deck that were false. The applications substantially overstated the number and payroll of All Hands on Deck employees. Colar’s loan applications stated All Hands on Deck had approximately 73 to 81 employees, but the business had, in fact, no salaried employees, according to prosecutors.

Colar was also convicted of offenses related to the submission of multiple fraudulent loan applications in the name of other companies. The evidence demonstrated Colar hastily revived two dormant companies, and then submitted loan applications from the PPP lending plan for the bogus businesses. To carry out this scheme to defraud, Colar used, without legal authority, the names and identities of two persons living in his residential reentry facility. Colar falsely represented that the residents were CEOs of companies with hundreds of employees with million-dollar payrolls.

Colar submitted a total of 16 fraudulent loan applications to the PPP lending plan seeking approximately $34.6 million in PPP loans, prosecutors said.

The jury also convicted him of obstruction and witness tampering. Colar destroyed documents during a search of his home, lied to the FBI about a firearm, falsified records produced to the grand jury, coached a witness to falsely state that the witness was the CEO of one of Colar’s bogus companies, and concealed a witness in multiple hotels.

Colar is currently being held in custody without bail. Judge Haywood Gilliam will sentence Colar to prison on September 6.