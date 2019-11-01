Richmond man faces 15 years to life in prison for sexual assault of 2 minors

MARTINEZ (KRON) — Ramiro Jimenez-Osorio pleaded guilty to two felonies for his repeated sexual assaults against two minors, according to officials.

The 73-year-old reportedly assaulted the girls multiple times from 2012 to 2015.

The victims are under the age of 14.

After the victims reported the assaults, Jimenez-Osorio fled prosecution and arrest to El Salvador.

On Thursday, the defendant was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

He was previously convicted of a felony sexual assault of a minor in 2007, which was charged as an enhancement.

“I want to emphasize how important the work of the Richmond Police Department was to successfully bring this case to a just resolution,” Deputy District Attorney Jay Melaas said. “RPD detectives and officers never gave up on seeking justice for the victims. Their work led the defendant to come back to the United States after years abroad in El Salvador.”