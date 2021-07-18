Richmond man fights for his life following hit-and-run collision

This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some people

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car and left in the middle the street early Tuesday morning.

It happened in Richmond near San Pablo and Solano avenues — and it was caught on surveillance video.

It was a good Samaritan that found him and called police.

KRON4’s Amanda Hari spoke with the man’s sister. She says the whole family is heartbroken and at this point they don’t know how long his recovery will take — but they’re holding out hope.

“It is so devastating that this has happened to my brother.”

Lekneesha Gardner says it’s still hard to wrap her head around what happened to her brother, Courtney Bell.

“Ge’s a very loving person, kind, he’s the jokester of the family,” she said.

But on the morning of July 13, his life changed forever.

“He was hit by a car. They kept going.”

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment Bell was hit. It happened around 4:45 a.m. near San Pablo and Solano avenues in Richmond.

The silver SUV just kept driving after hitting him.

“Then they just sped on. Fled the scene and sped on faster and left him in the middle of the street to die.”

Gardner says it was a good Samaritan that called police about 14 minutes later.

Bell had just been lying in the middle of the intersection unconscious.

He is now in an intensive care unit.

“We have not been able to communicate with him because he is unconscious.”

He needs assistance breathing, he has multiple broken ribs, a broken femur, collapsed lungs and his kidneys aren’t function properly.

“His medical bills are rising, rising, rising.”

Gardner is trying to raise money to cover the expenses.

But what the family wants most is is to know who did this.

“If you could please come forward to give us peace.”

His sister said she understands this may have been an accident, but she is disappointed they didn’t stop to help him.