Richmond man found fatally shot in his car, police investigate

RICHMOND, Calif. (BCN) – Richmond police are seeking witnesses in the fatal shooting of a man Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was detected by a ShotSpotter activation in the 300 block of 25th Street at 12:47 p.m. and reported to the Police Communications Center a short time later.

Officers found Danny Ray Mitchell, 60, of Richmond, sitting inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Fire personnel and paramedics tended to Mitchell before he was taken to a trauma center, where he died of his injuries.

It is the city’s 20th homicide of the year.

“This murder occurred in a bustling commercial area with pedestrians and vehicles driving through,” police said in an announcement. “This busy commercial area is active during the day and we believe there may have been witnesses to this incident that we have not spoken to yet.”

Police urge anyone who saw anything suspicious before or after the incident in the area of 25th Street and Macdonald Avenue to contact Homicide Detective Mike Sagan at (510) 620-6622 or the anonymous tip line at (510) 307- 8177.