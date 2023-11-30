(BCN) — A man who died after being involved in a traffic collision on state Highway 1 in San Mateo County on Friday has been identified by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office as Luciano Lopez Sanchez, a 52-year-old Richmond resident.

Lopez Sanchez was traveling north on Highway 1 in a GMC Yukon just north of San Gregorio State Beach when he collided with a bicyclist near Stage Road at about 2 p.m. Friday.

The Yukon then collided with a Chevrolet Silverado before continuing north and striking a tree, causing the vehicle to roll over, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Dave LaRock.

A passerby pulled Lopez Sanchez from the vehicle, which had caught fire, but Lopez Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital after complaining of pain. The passerby was not injured.

The bicyclist was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition. Nobody in the Silverado was injured.

The investigation into the collision by the CHP was ongoing as of Wednesday, LaRock said.

