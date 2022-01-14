Richmond man sentenced to 10 years for sex trafficking a minor and possession of child pornography

HORIZONTAL – Judge with gavel for stories with trials, laws, crime, SCOTUS, courts, as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/New Africa)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A 23-year-old Richmond man was sentenced this week in federal court to 10 years in prison following his convictions for sex trafficking of a minor and possession of child pornography.

United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair announced 23-year-old Kealeon Shakur Dyer-Hogan was convicted by a federal jury on July 13, 2021 for the possession of child pornography.

In court, trial evidence revealed that Dyer-Hogan befriended a 16-year-old high school sophomore and began to pick her up afterschool in his SUV.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, one day the 16-year-old girl got into Dyer-Hogan’s vehicle after school and saw a minor boy who she did not know sitting in the back.

Dyer-Hogan allegedly told the girl to get in the back, and once in the back, the boy pulled down his pants.

“Dyer-Hogan filmed the incident on his cell phone, ignoring the 16 year old girl’s request to stop recording,” said a press release.

“Later that day Dyer-Hogan asked the 16 year old girl to work for him as a prostitute, which she rejected.”

Later on, the 16-year-old girl found one of the videos, which Dyer-Hogan allegedly assured her were deleted, posted on social media.

After Dyer-Hogan’s arrest, police found five videos on his cellphone “depicting sexual activity involving minors.”

After his conviction, Dyer-Hogan was allowed to remain out of custody while awaiting further court proceedings.

Within nine days after the jury convicted Dyer-Hogan on possession of child pornography — he was arrested again.

This time police found a 15-year-old girl in his car.

Dyer-Hogan was charged with sex trafficking of the 15-year-old minor, and later pleaded guilty to the charge on October 20, 2021.

“Among other admissions in his plea agreement, Dyer-Hogan admitted that for the three weeks prior to his July 22nd arrest – a time when he was in court during the day on trial for the child pornography charges – he transported the 15 year old girl to and from an Oakland location where prostitution is commonplace,” said a press release.

It was later revelaed through a memorandum filed for sentencing, that Dyer-Hogan had three females working for him as commercial sex workers, at least two were minors.

According to the sentencing memo, Dyer-Hogan was described as “controlling, violent, and a manipulative pimp.”

United States District Judge Maxine M. Chesney also gave Dyer-Hogan a five year term of supervision upon his release from prison, ordered him to pay $5,000 in restitution, and was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victims.