Richmond man sentenced to 10 years for sex trafficking a minor and possession of child pornography

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORIZONTAL – Judge with gavel for stories with trials, laws, crime, SCOTUS, courts, as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/New Africa)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A 23-year-old Richmond man was sentenced this week in federal court to 10 years in prison following his convictions for sex trafficking of a minor and possession of child pornography.

United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair announced 23-year-old Kealeon Shakur Dyer-Hogan was convicted by a federal jury on July 13, 2021 for the possession of child pornography.

In court, trial evidence revealed that Dyer-Hogan befriended a 16-year-old high school sophomore and began to pick her up afterschool in his SUV.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, one day the 16-year-old girl got into Dyer-Hogan’s vehicle after school and saw a minor boy who she did not know sitting in the back.

Dyer-Hogan allegedly told the girl to get in the back, and once in the back, the boy pulled down his pants.

“Dyer-Hogan filmed the incident on his cell phone, ignoring the 16 year old girl’s request to stop recording,” said a press release.

“Later that day Dyer-Hogan asked the 16 year old girl to work for him as a prostitute, which she rejected.”

Later on, the 16-year-old girl found one of the videos, which Dyer-Hogan allegedly assured her were deleted, posted on social media.

After Dyer-Hogan’s arrest, police found five videos on his cellphone “depicting sexual activity involving minors.”

After his conviction, Dyer-Hogan was allowed to remain out of custody while awaiting further court proceedings.

Within nine days after the jury convicted Dyer-Hogan on possession of child pornography — he was arrested again.

This time police found a 15-year-old girl in his car.

Dyer-Hogan was charged with sex trafficking of the 15-year-old minor, and later pleaded guilty to the charge on October 20, 2021.

“Among other admissions in his plea agreement, Dyer-Hogan admitted that for the three weeks prior to his July 22nd arrest – a time when he was in court during the day on trial for the child pornography charges – he transported the 15 year old girl to and from an Oakland location where prostitution is commonplace,” said a press release.

It was later revelaed through a memorandum filed for sentencing, that Dyer-Hogan had three females working for him as commercial sex workers, at least two were minors.

According to the sentencing memo, Dyer-Hogan was described as “controlling, violent, and a manipulative pimp.”

United States District Judge Maxine M. Chesney also gave Dyer-Hogan a five year term of supervision upon his release from prison, ordered him to pay $5,000 in restitution, and was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victims.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News