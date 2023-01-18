(BCN) — A 24-year-old Richmond man who pleaded guilty in June to selling child pornography received a 10-year sentence Friday in an Oakland federal courtroom, federal prosecutors said. The sentencing for Tariq Lamont Johnson came seven months after he pleaded guilty to using private social media to sell and distribute child sex abuse materials.

According to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California, Johnson admitted in his plea agreement to using the social media site Telegram to sell visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct to another person in exchange for a $45 Amazon gift card.

KRON On is streaming live news now

According to the announcement, “Specifically, Johnson admitted that he operated numerous Instagram accounts that were linked together, and to his Telegram account, which he would use to post images; he then offered access to Telegram groups where he would provide child sexual abuse material in exchange for money.”

In addition to the prison term, Johnson will serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison term ends.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.