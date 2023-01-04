RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A neighborhood in Point Richmond is being evacuated due to a potential slide, city officials have confirmed to KRON4. The Seacliff neighborhood near Brickyard Cove in Point Richmond has been evacuated.

Richmond Mayor Tom Butt described the threat as “the beginning of a landslide” and said that 15 homes had been evacuated because of a potential landslide. Crews are on the scene putting tarps on the hillside to prevent further saturation.

Richmond Mayor Tom Butt says 15 homes in the Seacliff neighborhood have been evacuated because of the potential for a landslide. Crews are on the hill putting up tarps to prevent more saturation. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/i66ZIWG8Ho — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) January 4, 2023

The best place to go is the corner of Seaview and Sea Cliff Drive, according to city officials.

