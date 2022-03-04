RICHMOND (BCN) – Police in Richmond have arrested a woman in connection with assault and other crimes stemming from an altercation at a McDonald’s in February.

Rhyan Hodge, 29, of Bay Point, was arrested on Tuesday, and on Thursday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged her with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment, one felony count of assault likely to cause great bodily injury and one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, according to the Richmond Police Department.

On Feb. 5 at 12:30 p.m., police learned of an altercation that had occurred in the drive-through line of a McDonald’s in the 2300 block of Macdonald Avenue.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Hodge, was seen on a cell phone video throwing items at a vehicle in the line and then ramming into the victim’s vehicle while the victim’s young children were inside of it. Police said that after the cell phone video ended, the confrontation continued, and the victim was struck with the suspect’s vehicle, and the victim was carried on the hood of the vehicle for approximately 50 yards before the victim was thrown from the vehicle.

Police shared the video with the public, which led to several tips and leads in the case.

On Tuesday, the suspect, identified as Hodge, surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

KRON4 viewers might recall we spoke to the victim last month.

