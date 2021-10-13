Richmond police chief placed on administrative leave

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – The Richmond Police Chief has been placed on administrative leave.

Chief Bisa French is on leave due to an unfolding family situation.

The city manager released a statement about the decision that says:

“The city of Richmond can confirm it has placed its Chief of Police on paid administrative leave because of an unfolding family situation. It’s imperative that we let the investigations play out without distractions and in accordance with established protocols that assure an objective assessment of facts.”

Acting Chief Louie Tirona will lead the department during the investigation.

The city will make additional comments following an investigation.