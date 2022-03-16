RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old mother and her 1-year-old son.

“Due to their respective ages, we are concerned for their well-being and are asking our community to be on the lookout,” police wrote Wednesday.

Kenia Cabrera-Delgado, 16, and her toddler, Edgar, were last seen at their residence in Richmond on Sunday. Police said the young mother may have run away from home.

“Kenia recently learned that she and her family would be relocating to another state, and became extremely upset with the decision,” police wrote.

“Early Monday morning, Kenia’s mother discovered that Kenia and Edgar, along with their personal belongings, were no longer in the residence,” police wrote.

Kenia Cabrera-Delgado and her son (RPD)

If you see anyone matching their description, or have information regarding their whereabouts, call Detective Johnson at 510-672-1160, or RPD at 510-233-1214.