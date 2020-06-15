Richmond police sued after traffic stop turns violent

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Police body cam video shows 25-year-old Dejon Brown being arrested by Richmond police.

Brown was criticizing officers over a traffic stop of his brother on April 29th.

Police say Brown advanced toward officers while threatening them – forcing officers to act.

But the suit claims the body cam video shows Brown’s back was turned and he was walking away before being taken down.

Brown’s brother is then seen shoving the officer, who is then chased and then hit with a taser.

People on the video are seen outraged by what they’re witnessing.

“The people in the neighborhood are going crazy saying what are you doing? How come you’re escalating? It was like a military operation not police operation,” Daniel Horowitz said.

Attorney Daniel Horowitz says police bullied the brothers and violated their civil rights.

He says there was no need for police to initiate violence.

Another man who witnessed the tasing — Jonathan Spragan — was also arrested during the incident.

Horowitz says all three were arrested under false pretenses.

“These officers escalated and basically said don’t you dare speak out against us,” Horowitz said.

The criminal complaint shows the three men were arrested for felony resisting of an executive order.

But the civil complaint says the officers are trying to hide police violence.

Horowitz says he hopes the lawsuit will force the city to make changes.

“Well we’re having people die and those lawsuits stand by themselves but we’re fighting for the right of the public to intervene,” he said.

